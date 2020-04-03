Stifel Financial Corp Sells 600 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of ACC opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.