Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,696 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,640% compared to the average daily volume of 40 put options.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

