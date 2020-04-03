Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price Down 13.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)’s share price was down 13.1% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $243.00 to $201.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stryker traded as low as $143.75 and last traded at $144.67, approximately 3,238,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,265,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.49.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $59,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.05 and a 200-day moving average of $203.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

