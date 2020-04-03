Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SOX opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. Stuart Olson has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$4.87.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stuart Olson will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

