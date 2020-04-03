Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,895 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,512,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after purchasing an additional 617,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.