SunTrust Banks Comments on EVO Payments Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of EVO Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

EVOP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

EVO Payments stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465 and have sold 12,000 shares worth $330,720. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

