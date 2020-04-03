SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from to in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

GPN stock opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $677,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $499,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

