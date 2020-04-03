SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a report released on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 386.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $141,705,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 90,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,778,000 after buying an additional 41,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

