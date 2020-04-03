Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (SWTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

SWTZ opened at A$1.88 ($1.33) on Friday. Switzer Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of A$1.67 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of A$2.70 ($1.91).

