Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:PFHD) Head to Head Contrast

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 0.96 $563.78 million $3.90 4.03 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 23.43% 14.09% 1.31% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.73%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.92%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

