Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at KeyCorp

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $434.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

