Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $6.87 on Monday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10.

In related news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $116,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $482,467 over the last three months. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

