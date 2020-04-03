TD Securities Trims Exfo (TSE:EXF) Target Price to C$3.25

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exfo from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of EXF opened at C$3.54 on Tuesday. Exfo has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$6.70. The company has a market cap of $202.20 million and a P/E ratio of 39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.21.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.09 million. Analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.349999977086745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

