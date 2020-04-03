TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Cap of $130,011.11 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $130,011.11 and approximately $4,717.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

