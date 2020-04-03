TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTGT. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

TTGT stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. TechTarget has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $290,722.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,889 over the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in TechTarget by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TechTarget by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

