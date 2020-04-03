Teck Resources Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

