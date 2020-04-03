Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.56. Teck Resources shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 310,896 shares changing hands.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

