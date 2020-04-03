Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Trading Down 14.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $68.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tempur Sealy International traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $37.45, 1,440,022 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,409,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,599,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 82,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

