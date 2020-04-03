Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock to $840.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $475.10 and last traded at $481.56, 13,290,925 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 20,891,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.91.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

