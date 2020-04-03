The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Western Union traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 395289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 155,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Western Union by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,748,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

