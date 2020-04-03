TheStreet Lowers Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PLBC opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 32.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.