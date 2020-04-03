TigerCash Price Tops $0.0070 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $391,316.15 and approximately $2.68 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.02455389 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00298954 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.