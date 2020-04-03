Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 46800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$290,108.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Timia Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Timia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.