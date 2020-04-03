Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIH. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Toromont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.38.

Shares of TIH opened at C$60.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.33. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$74.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.2700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,659,660. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

