Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 942 call options.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.43 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.