Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 682% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $12.54 on Friday. Skyline has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after buying an additional 625,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 235,320 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the fourth quarter worth $7,338,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at $7,015,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

