Trias 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1.28 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 222.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.02614080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

