TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) shares fell 7.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.86, 602,809 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 537,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Specifically, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 95,788 shares worth $5,384,284. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

