Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tristate Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TSC. TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $56,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSC opened at $8.51 on Friday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.