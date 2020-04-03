Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $89.49

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.64, but opened at $89.49. Twilio shares last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 174,070 shares changing hands.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $10,996,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,522,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

