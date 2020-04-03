Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of TWTR opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Twitter by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

