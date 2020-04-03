Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.32, 20,010,663 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 21,244,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Get Twitter alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.