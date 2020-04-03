U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE:USB opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

