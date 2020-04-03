U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) fell 7.3% on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $40.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. U.S. Bancorp traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.93, 11,203,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 9,999,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $125,664,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,463 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.