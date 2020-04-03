UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,330 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Paso Electric stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.47.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

