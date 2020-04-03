UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of CONMED worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

CNMD stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

