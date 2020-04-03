UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,085 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in New Relic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

