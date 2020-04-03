UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,022 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.