UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 38,200 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.24. Pretium Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.