UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Olin worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Olin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Olin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Olin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.44 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

