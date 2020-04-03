UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FII. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

