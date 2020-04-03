UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Installed Building Products worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.