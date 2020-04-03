UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Select Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 1,548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

