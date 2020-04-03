UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Nevro by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nevro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nevro by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

