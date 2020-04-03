UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,828,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

