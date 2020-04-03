UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $204.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

