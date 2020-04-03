UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of ViaSat worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of VSAT opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

