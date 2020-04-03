UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Legg Mason worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $48.95 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LM. Cfra raised their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.