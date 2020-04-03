UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,697,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 541,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 249,418 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,481,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

