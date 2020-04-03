UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $3.88 Million Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 216,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of HUYA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

NYSE HUYA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. HUYA Inc – has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

